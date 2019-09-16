Stay Warm this Fall and Winter with Free Gear from LandShark Lager

Highlights:

Three special edition LandShark items – socks, scarf and toque – are available for a limited time in 24-bottle packs of LandShark Lager.





Free gear promotions are successfully building momentum for LandShark Lager as one of Ontario's favourite beers.





favourite beers. In Southwestern Ontario , LandShark Lager will also be teaming up with Corus radio to give away twelve trips to two to the Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood Beach, Florida .

KITCHENER, ON, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing (or the "Company") (TSX: WBR), today announced the return of its very-popular free LandShark gear promotion, this time with three special edition items – socks, scarf and a toque – available in 24-bottle packs of LandShark Lager.

LandShark Fall Winter In Case (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

"LandShark is fast becoming a favourite among Ontario beer drinkers," said Jim Manz, Director Commercial, Waterloo Brewing. "LandShark is an extremely refreshing lager, it represents a playful beach party attitude and people are happy to identify themselves with the brand by wearing some of the awesome free gear LandShark gives away in our retail promotions. These specially marked 2-4s of LandShark Lager are now available at The Beer Store… and they sell quickly so don't miss out!"

"We'll also be sending some lucky LandShark Lager fans down to the Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood Beach, Florida to escape the colder weather," added Kim Mannerow, Senior Marketing Manager, Waterloo Brewing. "With our radio partners Dave Rocks in Kitchener-Waterloo and Country 104 in London we'll be giving away twelve trips for two so people can enjoy a little more summer beach fun before winter really starts." More details on the radio contests can be found on the stations' websites.

Specially marked, limited time offer LandShark Lager 24 bottles are now available at The Beer Store for $45.95.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984 as Brick Brewing Co., the company was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.waterloobrewing.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "seek", "plan", "believe" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

For further information: Jim Manz, Director Commercial, 519-742-2732 x163, E-mail: jimm@waterloobrewing.com

Related Links

www.waterloobrewing.com

