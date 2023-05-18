Stay Safe and Secure This Victoria Day Long Weekend

Top 10 safety tips for welcoming the unofficial start of the summer season

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - For many, the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend marks the end of the cooler temperatures and the unofficial start to the warmer summer season. Whether you plan on driving to the cottage, going for a short camping trip or hosting festivities at home with family and friends, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is reminding everyone to stay safe this long weekend. By being aware and prepared for any situation, you can help keep your home, your business and, most importantly, you and your family safe.

"With more people getting outside and enjoying the warmer temperatures, it's important that everyone takes the necessary precautions and enjoys the long weekend responsibly," said Rob de Pruis, National Director of Consumer and Industry Relations, IBC. "With this week also marking Canada Road Safety Week, we are reminding Canadians to stay alert while spending time outside, especially while using the roads. We all have a role to play in keeping each other safe this long weekend."

IBC's Top 10 Tips for staying safe over the long weekend:

Stay informed about the weather. Check local weather forecasts, plan your route and be aware of any changes in road conditions to avoid unexpected delays or detours. Plan for a safe way home if you are consuming alcohol – use a designated driver, a taxi, or public transportation. Never drink and drive. If you are going away this weekend, inspect your home before you leave. Double-check that all doors and windows are locked and appliances are unplugged. If you have a security system, set the alarm before you go. Avoid driver distractions. Pull over in a safe area to use your phone, to eat, or to care for children or pets. Before towing a trailer or hauling a load, make sure your vehicle is properly equipped for the job. Ensure your trailer is securely attached and rear-view mirrors give a clear view of the road. If you are going to be near water, lifejackets are a must. Lifejackets save lives and should be worn even while you are on a boat that is close to shore. Supervise the barbecue. Keep children and pets away from a hot grill and never leave a hot grill unsupervised. Adults, not kids, should start campfires. Check for local fire bans, and ensure your fire is fully extinguished when unattended. Use appropriate materials to start a campfire, and never use gasoline or another flammable liquid. Don't announce your vacation plans in casual conversations or emails, or on social media sites. Don't alert potential thieves to your absence. Only post travel pictures when you return. Make sure your home, auto and business insurance policies are up to date. Know the phone number of your insurance representative in case you need to make a claim.

"IBC wishes everyone a happy – and safe – Victoria Day long weekend," said de Pruis. "With warmer-than-normal conditions across parts of Canada, we encourage you to take a moment to review our safety tips so that you can help ensure the wellbeing of you and your loved ones. Anyone with general insurance questions is encouraged to contact their insurance representative or call IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC."

