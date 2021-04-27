Stay Entertained, Connected, and Productive with the All-New Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus

Fire HD 10 features a powerful octa-core processor, now with 50% more RAM, a brighter Full HD display, an updated design, 12 hours of battery life, and up to 64GB of internal storage expandable to 1TB via a microSD card—all for just $199.99

Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle includes a custom-designed, detachable keyboard case and 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal—with premium Office apps, 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, and more—for only $279.98

TORONTO, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - (NASDAQ: AMZN)—Amazon today announced the next generation of Fire HD 10 tablets—the all-new Fire HD 10 offers powerful performance, a brighter full HD display, updated design, and features to help customers stay entertained, connected, and productive. Plus, with the Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle, customers can get more done with a detachable keyboard case and a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription. Amazon also introduced an all-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet for kids ages 3-7, and new Fire Kids Pro tablets built with 6-12 year-olds in mind—learn more here (www.amazon.ca/pr).

"Our best tablets just keep getting better. The new Fire HD 10 is brighter, thinner, and lighter, with an octa-core processor for fast and responsive performance, 50% more RAM, and all-day battery life—and is still only $199.99," said Kevin Keith, vice president, Amazon Devices. "Plus, we added new apps, features, and accessories, including a Productivity Bundle with the Fire HD 10, a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, and a detachable keyboard case, to help you get more done."

For just $199.99, the all-new Fire HD 10 features:

Fast and responsive —Powerful octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and 3GB RAM, with 50% more RAM than the previous generation for fast performance and app starts.

—Powerful octa-core 2.0 GHz processor and 3GB RAM, with 50% more RAM than the previous generation for fast performance and app starts. Stunning display —Vivid 10.1", 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than the previous generation with more than two million pixels.

—Vivid 10.1", 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than the previous generation with more than two million pixels. Updated design —Thinner and lighter design than the previous generation with uniform bezels, and a screen strengthened with aluminosilicate glass.

—Thinner and lighter design than the previous generation with uniform bezels, and a screen strengthened with aluminosilicate glass. All-day battery life —Up to 12 hours of battery life for browsing the web, watching videos, listening to music, and more.

—Up to 12 hours of battery life for browsing the web, watching videos, listening to music, and more. Plenty of storage —Available with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, plus support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card, there's plenty of space for your photos, videos, and apps.

—Available with 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, plus support for up to 1TB of expandable storage via a microSD card, there's plenty of space for your photos, videos, and apps. Stay entertained —Access millions of movies, TV shows, songs, books, apps, and games on your tablet.

—Access millions of movies, TV shows, songs, books, apps, and games on your tablet. Stay connected —2MP front-facing camera is landscape oriented to support widescreen video calls with friends and family—use apps like Zoom, Skype, and Microsoft Teams.

—2MP front-facing camera is landscape oriented to support widescreen video calls with friends and family—use apps like Zoom, Skype, and Microsoft Teams. Stay productive —Check email, chat with a co-worker, easily view or download a file, update shopping lists, and set calendar reminders using apps like Office, Outlook, OneNote, Microsoft Teams, Notepad, and Dropbox.

—Check email, chat with a co-worker, easily view or download a file, update shopping lists, and set calendar reminders using apps like Office, Outlook, OneNote, Microsoft Teams, Notepad, and Dropbox. Split screen —An all-new feature for Fire OS shows two compatible apps like Messenger from Facebook and Prime Video, side-by-side for easy multi-tasking. You can check your social media accounts while watching a movie, take a video call on Zoom while sending a message, or take notes in OneNote while reading a Kindle book.

—An all-new feature for Fire OS shows two compatible apps like Messenger from Facebook and Prime Video, side-by-side for easy multi-tasking. You can check your social media accounts while watching a movie, take a video call on Zoom while sending a message, or take notes in OneNote while reading a Kindle book. Immersive Dolby Atmos audio —Videos, games, and web content sound amazing. Listen via built-in speakers, or connect speakers or headphones via Bluetooth or the headphone jack.

—Videos, games, and web content sound amazing. Listen via built-in speakers, or connect speakers or headphones via Bluetooth or the headphone jack. World class parental controls—With Amazon Kids, parents can easily manage their kids' screen time and set daily goals, age filters, and time limits for both weekdays and weekends. Parents can manage these settings on the device or through the Amazon Parent Dashboard.

Starting at $279.98, Productivity Bundles include a Fire HD 10 and:

Detachable keyboard case —Designed by Fintie to perfectly fit your Fire HD 10, the all-new Bluetooth keyboard with detachable case lets you adjust screen-viewing angles for a comfortable typing experience. And if you want to unwind and read a book, the keyboard magnetically detaches and then simply snaps back on when you want to check email, take notes, or browse the internet. The case can also be purchased separately for $62.99 .

—Designed by Fintie to perfectly fit your Fire HD 10, the all-new Bluetooth keyboard with detachable case lets you adjust screen-viewing angles for a comfortable typing experience. And if you want to unwind and read a book, the keyboard magnetically detaches and then simply snaps back on when you want to check email, take notes, or browse the internet. The case can also be purchased separately for . Microsoft 365 Personal subscription—Includes a 12-month subscription to premium Office apps, 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, and more, which you can use on up to five compatible devices at the same time.

Stay entertained with Prime

Watch thousands of movies and TV shows, including Amazon Originals like Coming 2 America, The Boys, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan , and Sylvie's Love, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Golden Globe winner Small Axe , Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Borat Subsequent Moviefilm , and Academy Award winner One Night in Miami… .

, and Sylvie's Love, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Golden Globe winner , Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee , and Academy Award winner . With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to two million songs and thousands of playlists and stations.

Prime Reading has a rotating selection of more than 1,000 books, magazines, comics, and more. With Amazon First Reads, Prime members get early access to Kindle Books before they publish, based on a selection of titles curated by the Books Editorial team.

Get unlimited full-resolution photo storage and 5GB video storage with Amazon Photos.

With Prime Gaming, customers can enjoy free games, in-game content, a Twitch channel subscription each month, and more.

To sign up or start a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, visit www.amazon.ca/prime.

Pricing and availability

Starting at $199.99, Fire HD 10 is available for pre-order today at www.amazon.ca/firehd10 with 32GB or 64GB of storage and is offered in Black, and Denim. Both tablets can also be purchased as part of the new Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle, which features a Made for Amazon keyboard case by Fintie and a 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, starting at $279.98 at www.amazon.ca/firehd10productivity.

Accessory cases are available for Fire HD 10 tablets in Black, Lavender, Denim, and Olive.

All tablets and accessories will begin shipping on May 26. To learn more, visit: www.amazon.ca.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

