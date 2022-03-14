Stay clear, stay safe this March Break

No matter the temperature, it's dangerous to assume ice in areas around hydroelectric stations is safe. Water flow, fluctuating water levels and other factors can contribute to unsafe conditions. As well, at this time of year especially, the banks along waterways can be slippery and unstable, and the extremely cold water temperature can mean fast onset of hypothermia.

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.

Many of these facilities are remote controlled, meaning there's no one there to warn you of imminently changing, potentially dangerous conditions.

Warmer spring-like temperatures, snow melt, and the high amount of rain associated with this time of year can make water higher and faster moving than at other times of year.

"We hope students, educators and their families have an opportunity to enjoy March Break safely," said Paul Seguin, OPG SVP, Renewable Generation. "Remember, warmer days plus colder nights can mean weaker ice. Please stay away from water above and below hydro facilities and obey all warning signs and barriers."

