Stay clear, stay safe this long weekend
May 19, 2022, 06:30 ET
TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The unofficial first long weekend of summer is upon us, and Ontario Power Generation (OPG) reminds you to use caution and exercise sound judgment when around water, especially around hydroelectric stations and dams.
OPG's hydroelectric stations and control dams can pass hundreds of cubic metres of water per second. River flows and water levels can change quickly, while dry spillways can become fast-flowing rivers at a moment's notice, sometimes without warning.
As you enjoy this long weekend, please pay attention to your surroundings and follow all signage and other markers on and near Ontario waterways. Ensure you aren't under-estimating the potential risk, or over-estimating swimming abilities, which may not help in fast-moving water.
For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety
- OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.
- Many of these facilities are remote controlled, meaning there's no one there to warn you of imminently changing, potentially dangerous conditions.
- Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves at risk.
- OPG works with Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warnings and police could lay charges.
"Late spring and early summer are great times to explore Ontario's beautiful and abundant waterways, but please ensure you do so safely," said Paul Seguin, OPG SVP, Renewable Generation. "Please ensure you stay safe and stay clear of hydroelectric facilities and use caution as you enjoy the long weekend."
