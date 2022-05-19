Stay clear, stay safe this long weekend

As you enjoy this long weekend, please pay attention to your surroundings and follow all signage and other markers on and near Ontario waterways. Ensure you aren't under-estimating the potential risk, or over-estimating swimming abilities, which may not help in fast-moving water.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety

Quick facts

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.

Many of these facilities are remote controlled, meaning there's no one there to warn you of imminently changing, potentially dangerous conditions.

Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves at risk.

OPG works with Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warnings and police could lay charges.

Quote

"Late spring and early summer are great times to explore Ontario's beautiful and abundant waterways, but please ensure you do so safely," said Paul Seguin, OPG SVP, Renewable Generation. "Please ensure you stay safe and stay clear of hydroelectric facilities and use caution as you enjoy the long weekend."

