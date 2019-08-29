Stay Clear, Stay Safe this Labour Day Weekend

"It's a very simple message, stay clear, stay safe," said Mike Martelli, President of Renewable Generation for OPG. "Enjoy the last long weekend of the summer, but make sure to keep yourselves and your families safe by paying attention to water levels, changing flows, warning signs, fences and booms."

According to the Lifesaving Society, there are on average 160 drowning deaths reported each year in Ontario. These deaths call for an emphasis on water safety. This means having life jackets or personal floatation devices available when boating and evaluating water conditions before swimming regardless of your age or ability.

Remember to obey all warning signs, fencing and safety booms when approaching hydroelectric facilities.

Activities on the water can be lots of fun when done safely. Enjoy the Labour Day weekend but remember to stay clear and stay safe.

OPG is the largest electricity generator in the province, providing almost half the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America with expertise in nuclear, hydro, biomass, solar and gas.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety

