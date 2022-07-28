Stay clear, stay safe this holiday weekend
Jul 28, 2022, 08:00 ET
Hydro dams and facilities are not a place to cool down
TORONTO, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The dog days of summer are here and that means many people will take to Ontario's waterways for recreation this holiday weekend. Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is urging people to educate themselves on the dangers around our hydroelectric stations and dams.
Dam water conditions can change quickly, resulting in deadly currents and undertow. Most OPG hydro facilities are remote-controlled, so there's no one there to warn of impending danger.
Make sure to follow all signs and stay clear of waters above and below dams. Teach your children what the signs and barriers mean and keep them within your view at all times.
For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety
Quick facts
- OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.
- Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves at risk.
- OPG works with Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warnings and police could lay charges.
"Swimming, boating, fishing and hiking are all excellent ways to enjoy the summer, but please be sure to exercise extreme caution around the water and our facilities," said Paul Seguin, OPG SVP, Renewable Generation." "Have a wonderful long weekend and remember, your first priority should be to stay clear and stay safe."
As a climate change leader and the largest electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.
