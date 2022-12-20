Stay Clear, Stay Safe this holiday season

Icy conditions near rivers and dams can change quickly

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) reminds the public to stay safe this holiday season and obey all warning signs, fencing and booms near its hydroelectric stations and dams.

Changing water currents and flows near our stations mean when the ice starts to form, it will be thin and not safe for recreation. Even ice that looks safe may not be. If you're enjoying the outdoors this holiday season, please remember to stay clear and stay safe.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety

Quick facts

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.

Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves at risk.

OPG works with Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warnings and police could lay charges.

Quote

"The holidays can be a great time to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends," said Paul Seguin, OPG SVP, Renewable Generation. "But water levels can change quickly and without warning, making ice conditions unpredictable and dangerous. Warning signs, safety booms, fences and barriers are there for your safety, no matter the season."

