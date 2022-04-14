Stay clear, stay safe this Easter weekend

Regardless of what the water levels may look like, be vigilant around rivers and dams at all times, and keep a close eye on children and pets. Even if it looks safe, water can rise at any time around OPG's facilities.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety.

Quick facts

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.

Many of these facilities are remote controlled, meaning there's no one there to warn you of imminently changing, potentially dangerous conditions.

As warmer temperatures set in, OPG's operations staff across the province are busy managing the impacts of freshet, the annual spring runoff that occurs when snow melts and spring rains fall. Learn more about how OPG manages water in the watersheds where we operate.

Quote

"The Easter long weekend tends to mark the unofficial start of spring, and we know that means more people out and about, exploring the outdoors," said Paul Seguin, OPG SVP, Renewable Generation. "While you and your family are enjoying the weekend, please ensure you stay clear OPG hydroelectric facilities and stay safe from potentially dangerous waterways."

About OPG

As a global climate change leader and the largest, most diverse electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

