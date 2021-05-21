Stay Clear, Stay Safe, Stay Distanced - Victoria Day Weekend

Activities on or near the water can be lots of fun when done safely. Enjoy this Victoria Day weekend and remember to stay clear, stay safe and stay distanced. For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety.

"Victoria Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and always a special time to be outdoors with your immediate family," said Nicolle Butcher, OPG's Senior Vice-President of Renewable Generation. "We remind the public that even when conditions are dryer than normal, water levels near hydroelectric stations can still change quickly and without warning, creating strong undertows, turbulence and sudden, powerful surges of water moving downstream in what was once calm-looking water. Please respect the signs and barriers around hydropower facilities. They are there for your safety."

Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves at risk. Barriers and signage is there for the public's protection.

OPG works with the Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warnings, and charges can – and have – been laid.

Lower than average rain, this spring has resulted in dryer conditions in many regions of the province.

