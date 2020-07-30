Stay Clear, Stay Safe, Stay Distanced This August Long Weekend

"Your safety is of the utmost importance to us at OPG. We ask that you take great care when enjoying yourselves in and around waterways this weekend," said Mike Martelli, OPG's President of Renewable Generation. "Whether you're boating, swimming or fishing, conditions can change quickly and without warning."

The waterways near OPG's facilities are not a safe place for recreation. Before participating in any outdoor water recreational activity, OPG is advising the public to first visit: www.opg.com/watersafety.

Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves at risk. OPG works with the Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warnings, and charges can - and have - been laid.

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 river systems throughout Ontario.

Activities on the water can be lots of fun when done safely. Enjoy the August long weekend, the unofficial mid point of summer. Remember to stay clear, stay safe and stay distanced!

OPG is the largest electricity generator in the province, providing almost half the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America with nuclear, hydro, biomass, solar and gas assets.

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information: Ontario Power Generation, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008, Follow us @opg

Related Links

http://www.opg.com

