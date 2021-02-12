Stay Clear, Stay Safe, Stay Distanced - Family Day Weekend

"Family Day weekend is always a special time to get outdoors with your immediate family to enjoy winter in Ontario," said Nicolle Butcher, OPG's Senior Vice-President of Renewable Generation. "However, please remember to physically distance when outdoors in order to control the spread of the virus. We also remind the pubic that water levels can change quickly and without warning during the winter months, making ice conditions unpredictable and potentially dangerous. Please respect the signs and barriers around hydropower facilities. They are there for your safety."

Ice forming near OPG dams and stations is often much thinner than ice elsewhere due to the changing flows and water conditions. This ice is not safe for winter activities such as fishing, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing or skating. With many arenas closed, we are seeing more homemade rinks on unsafe ice and this is very dangerous. The areas near OPG dams and hydroelectric stations have warning signs, buoys, fences, booms and barriers to warn people of the dangers of coming too close.

Enjoy this Family Day weekend and remember to stay clear, stay safe and stay distanced.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety

OPG is a climate change leader and the largest electricity generator in the province, providing more than half of the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America, with expertise in nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, solar and natural gas technologies.

