Stay Clear, Stay Safe, Stay Distanced - Easter Weekend

Melting Ice and Spring Rain Mean Higher Water Levels

TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is asking the public to exercise caution around waterways during the Easter Long Weekend. Water flows can become dangerous quickly, particularly during spring rainfall. OPG also reminds the public that the COVID-19 virus continues to affect Ontario residents. Please continue to follow public health guidelines this long weekend.

"Easter weekend is the unofficial spring kickoff in Ontario and is always a special time to be outdoors with your immediate family," said Nicolle Butcher, OPG's Senior Vice-President of Renewable Generation. "However, please remember to physically distance when outdoors in order to control the spread of the virus. We also remind the pubic that water levels can change quickly and without warning during this time of year. Please respect the signs and barriers around OPG hydropower facilities. They are there for your safety."

With the rise in temperatures across the province, much of the snow has melted and combined with spring rains, it has led to higher water levels in some regions across Ontario. We strongly advise residents to keep children and pets away from all waterways. The areas near OPG dams and hydroelectric stations have warning signs, buoys, fences, booms and barriers to warn people of the dangers of coming too close.

Enjoy this Easter weekend and remember to stay clear, stay safe and stay distanced.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety

OPG is a climate change leader and the largest electricity generator in the province, providing more than half of the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America, with expertise in nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, solar and natural gas technologies.

