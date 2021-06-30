Stay Clear, Stay Safe, Stay Distanced - Canada Day

Enjoy the holiday and remember to stay clear, stay safe and stay distanced. For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety.

QUOTE

"When gathering with family and friends, please evaluate water conditions before entering any waterway," said Nicolle Butcher, OPG's Senior Vice-President of Renewable Generation. "The waterways near OPG facilities are not a safe place for recreation. Water levels near our hydroelectric stations can change quickly and without warning, creating strong undertows, turbulence and sudden, powerful surges of water. Stay Clear, Stay Safe, Stay Distanced"

QUICK FACTS

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 river systems throughout Ontario .

. Obey all warning signs, buoys, fences, booms and barriers at OPG hydroelectric facilities

Lower than average rain this year has resulted in dryer conditions in many regions of the province.

As a climate change leader and the largest electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

Follow us @opg

SOURCE Ontario Power Generation Inc.

For further information: Ontario Power Generation, 416-592-4008 or 1-877-592-4008

Related Links

http://www.opg.com

