Stay Clear, Stay Safe, Stay Distanced - Canada Day
Jun 30, 2021, 08:00 ET
Respect the power of water this holiday
TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - With communities across the province re-opening to visitors, Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is warning people to be cautious over Canada Day and the traditional summer vacation period when on or near provincial rivers and lakes. Boating and swimming can be lots of fun when done safely.
We also remind the public, the COVID-19 virus is still circulating in our communities. Please follow public health guidelines and practice physical distancing this holiday to help contain the spread of the virus.
Enjoy the holiday and remember to stay clear, stay safe and stay distanced. For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety.
QUOTE
"When gathering with family and friends, please evaluate water conditions before entering any waterway," said Nicolle Butcher, OPG's Senior Vice-President of Renewable Generation. "The waterways near OPG facilities are not a safe place for recreation. Water levels near our hydroelectric stations can change quickly and without warning, creating strong undertows, turbulence and sudden, powerful surges of water. Stay Clear, Stay Safe, Stay Distanced"
QUICK FACTS
- OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 river systems throughout Ontario.
- Obey all warning signs, buoys, fences, booms and barriers at OPG hydroelectric facilities
- Lower than average rain this year has resulted in dryer conditions in many regions of the province.
As a climate change leader and the largest electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.
