Stay Clear, Stay Safe from winter waters

Icy or snowy conditions can pose additional hazards

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - If you're enjoying the outdoors this holiday season, please follow the warning signs and barriers in place around hydroelectric facilities.

Fluctuating winter weather conditions can affect ice thickness, water levels, and flows. For your safety, do not snowmobile, ski, ice-fish, or participate in any other recreational activities around dams or generating stations.

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 240 dams on 24 Ontario River systems.

Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves and first responders at risk.

Drowning doesn't just happen in the summer: according to the Lifesaving Society, approximately 35 per cent of drownings in Canada occur from October to April when most people have no intention of going into the water.

Snowmobiling and ice accidents account for most of these incidents.

"A happy holiday season includes practicing water safety," said Paul Seguin, OPG SVP, Renewable Generation. "Keep your family, your friends, and yourself safe by following warning signs, safety booms, fences, and barriers around our facilities."

As one of North America's largest, most diverse electricity generators, OPG invests in local economies and employs thousands of people across Ontario and the US. OPG and its family of companies are leading the development of new clean technologies, refurbishment projects, and electrification initiatives to power the growing demand of a clean economy. Learn more about how the company is advancing these initiatives while prioritizing people, partnerships, and strong communities by reading OPG's Climate Change Plan, Reconciliation Action Plan, and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (ED&I) strategy.

