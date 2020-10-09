Stay Clear of Dams and Hydro Stations This Thanksgiving Weekend
Water levels can change quickly and without notice
TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is reminding the public to stay away from hydroelectric stations and dams this Thanksgiving weekend.
"Thanksgiving weekend is a great time to get outside and enjoy the autumn weather, but water levels and flows near dams and hydroelectric stations can change quickly and without notice," said Nicolle Butcher, Senior Vice-President of Renewable Generation & Power Marketing for OPG. "Stay clear and stay safe this long weekend by obeying all warning signs, buoys, booms and barriers near hydroelectric stations and dams."
OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 river systems. Most of these facilities are remotely controlled. As demand for electricity rises and falls throughout each day, operators stationed many kilometres away open and close dams to manage flows, and start and stop generating units as needed. Water that looks safe may become turbulent with little or no warning.
Enjoy this Thanksgiving weekend with your family and friends but remember to stay clear and stay safe. For more water safety information, please visit www.opg.com/watersafety.
OPG is a climate change leader and the largest clean electricity generator in the province, providing more than half of the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America, with expertise in nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, solar and natural gas technologies.
