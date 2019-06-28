Stay Clear and Stay Safe This Canada Day Long Weekend

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 river systems throughout Ontario.

The Canada Day holiday typically marks the end of a school year. Many families will be out fishing, boating, swimming and hiking throughout the province. The waterways near OPG's facilities are not a safe place for recreation. Before participating in any outdoor water recreational activity, OPG is advising the public to first visit: www.opg.com/watersafety.

Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves at risk. We work with the Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warnings, and charges can - and have - been laid.

Enjoy Canada Day – stay clear, stay safe!

OPG is one of the most diverse electricity generators in North America. It produces about half of the electricity Ontarians rely on every day, and its clean, safe, power costs an average of 40% less than other generators.

