Stay Away from Dams and Hydro Stations This Thanksgiving Weekend

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 river systems. Most of these facilities are remotely controlled. As demand for electricity rises and falls throughout each day, operators stationed many kilometres away open and close dams to manage flows, and start and stop generating units as needed. Water that looks safe may become turbulent with little or no warning.

Enjoy this Thanksgiving weekend with your family and friends but remember to stay clear and stay safe. For more water safety information, please visit www.opg.com/watersafety.

OPG is the largest electricity generator in the province, providing almost half the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America with expertise in nuclear, hydro, biomass, solar and gas.

