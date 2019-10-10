Stay Away from Dams and Hydro Stations This Thanksgiving Weekend
Oct 10, 2019, 10:00 ET
Water levels can change quickly and without notice
TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is reminding the public to stay away from hydroelectric stations and dams this Thanksgiving weekend.
"Thanksgiving weekend is a great time to go outside and enjoy the fall weather with family and friends, but water levels and flows near dams and hydroelectric stations can change quickly and without notice," said Mike Martelli, OPG's President of Renewable Generation. "Stay clear and stay safe this long weekend by obeying all warning signs, buoys, booms and barriers near hydroelectric stations and dams."
OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 river systems. Most of these facilities are remotely controlled. As demand for electricity rises and falls throughout each day, operators stationed many kilometres away open and close dams to manage flows, and start and stop generating units as needed. Water that looks safe may become turbulent with little or no warning.
Enjoy this Thanksgiving weekend with your family and friends but remember to stay clear and stay safe. For more water safety information, please visit www.opg.com/watersafety.
OPG is the largest electricity generator in the province, providing almost half the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America with expertise in nuclear, hydro, biomass, solar and gas.
