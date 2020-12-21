Stay away from dams and hydro stations this holiday season

"2020 has challenged us all and this year we have a very simple holiday message: Stay clear, stay safe," said Nicolle Butcher, Senior Vice President, Renewable Generation and Power Marketing. "OPG's hydropower stations are not recreational places. Water levels can change quickly and without warning, making winter ice conditions unpredictable and potentially dangerous. Respect the signs and barriers around OPG facilities – they are there for your safety."

Ice forming near OPG dams and stations is often much thinner than ice elsewhere due to changing flows and water conditions. This means the ice is not safe for winter activities such as fishing, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, walking or snowshoeing. The areas near OPG dams and hydroelectric stations have warning signs, buoys, fences, booms and barriers to warn people of the potential dangers.

Safety is OPG's core value – and that hasn't changed through this challenging year, when we've worked to ensure a reliable, clean, affordable electricity supply and support our communities. Some examples of how we've helped out in 2020:

Donated more than 1.1 million items of Personal Protective Equipment for front-line health care workers, including:

1 million surgical masks



75,000 N95 masks



17,500 Tyvek protective suits



9,000 cloth masks



10 respirators



22,000 face shields

Donated more than $1 million to individual communities and groups supporting food programs for vulnerable residents.

to individual communities and groups supporting food programs for vulnerable residents. Forged a partnership with Jack.org to help bring mental health resources to young people and families across Ontario .

Reminding you of the importance of staying away from dams and hydroelectric stations is yet another way we work to keep our communities safe. Please, enjoy the holiday season, and stay clear and stay safe.

For more information about water safety, please visit www.opg.com/watersafety.

About OPG

OPG is a climate change leader and the largest electricity generator in the province, providing more than half of the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America, with expertise in nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, solar and natural gas technologies.

