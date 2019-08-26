Stationnement de Montréal Files its 2018 Financial Statements

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The management team of Société en commandite Stationnement de Montréal (the "Société") has published its Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights

In 2018, the Société contributed a total of $52.6 million to the City of Montréal in the form of taxes, rents, permits, compensation and royalties.

to the City of Montréal in the form of taxes, rents, permits, compensation and royalties. The P$ Mobile Service app became the preferred on-street parking payment method, accounting for 65% of payments.

app became the preferred on-street parking payment method, accounting for 65% of payments. In a survey carried out in 2018 by research firm Léger, 96% of people who use P$ Mobile Service say that they use the app regularly and 88% declare themselves satisfied.

say that they use the app regularly and 88% declare themselves satisfied. Prioritizing the use of emerging technologies, the Société has carried out a number of mobility studies using its licence plate recognition (LPR) vehicle.

The Société welcomes the creation of the Agence de mobilité durable and is taking an active part in the transition work.

Click here to access the Société's latest Financial Statements and learn more about its ongoing projects.

About Stationnement de Montréal

Created in 1995, Société en commandite Stationnement de Montréal was originally founded to ensure the optimal management of municipal paid on-street and off-street parking. The Société was quickly recognized for its innovation, its advantageous use of cutting-edge technologies and the harmonious integration of its installations into the urban landscape.

