station 369 proudly supports filmmaker V. T. Nayani in debuting "This Place" at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival

"This Place" tells a queer love story set within Canada's immigrant and Indigenous communities

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The highly anticipated feature debut from filmmaker V. T. Nayani, "This Place" will make its world premiere tonight at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival. The film is partly executive produced by Muraly Srinarayanathas, Chief Executive Officer of station 369, an independent film production company focused on bringing unique world cinema to Canada and sharing diverse Canadian stories with international audiences.

"This Place" tells the story of two young women - one half-Iranian, half-Mohawk and the other Tamil - who find themselves falling in love for the first time, while also being forced to confront their families, each complicated by legacies of loss, migration, and displacement. The film intimately explores the stories of those living in the liminal space between cultures, displaced both at home and abroad.

"Having produced several films in other parts of the world, we are proud to have supported 'This Place' as it embodies our vision and values around supporting filmmakers who are committed to on-screen representation and not afraid to tell the powerful stories of marginalized newcomer communities," said Muraly Srinarayanathas, CEO, station 369. "Being a first-generation Tamil father myself raising a daughter and son of mixed heritage in Canada, I strongly identified with issues surrounding intergenerational trauma stemming from loss and displacement and the impact it has on men's mental health."

The film stars Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs and Priya Guns in lead roles with a supporting cast made up of Golshan Abdmoulaie, Ali Momen, Darianne Breault, Mecha Clarke, Abi Jeyaratnam, Alex Joseph, Brittany Leborgne, Jahmal Padmore, Muraly Srinarayanathas and Janïsa Weekes. It is directed by V. T. Nayani and edited by Maureen Grant, with a screenplay written by Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs, Golshan Abdmoulaie, and V. T. Nayani. The film is produced by Hometeam Films and Mutuals Pictures, with executive producers Muraly Srinarayanathas, V. T. Nayani, Stephanie Sonny Hooker, Rupi Kaur, Kawennáhere Devery Jacobs, Golshan Abdmoulaie, Rakhi Mutta, and Tobi Abdul. The original score is by composer and music producer, Kalaisan Kalaichelvan.

"'This Place' is a wholly authentic narrative that emerges from a city like Toronto, where countless histories and legacies intersect. Our team is grateful for Muraly and station 369's contribution. His kind support helped make this film possible, and we are excited to share it with the world," said director V. T. Nayani.

"This Place" will premiere tonight at 8:45 p.m. at Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto. For additional showtimes, please visit https://tiff.net/events/this-place .

About station 369

station 369 is an independent film production company focused on bringing unique world cinema to Canada and taking diverse Canadian stories to international audiences. The company's principals have been in the movie business for nearly 40 years and have produced national and international award-winning projects in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, India, and the United Kingdom, ranging from shorts to documentaries, feature length films, and TV shows.

