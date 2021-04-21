Statflo Recognized as One of 2021's Best Workplaces in Canada

The recognition acknowledges companies like Statflo for their winning and engaging workplace values

TORONTO, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Statflo, North America's leading compliant one-to-one business messaging platform, has been certified as one of the Best Workplaces in Canada by the global authority on workplace culture, Great Places to Work. This is the third year Statflo has been recognized; solidifying the company's commitment to provide an environment where employees can thrive and excel in their careers.

This award comes at a time when Statflo is rapidly growing with focus on expanding their presence in new verticals. The certification reflects the company's incredible work culture for prospective candidates looking to join Statflo. The company is in a high-growth phase and is looking to bring in more talented individuals to add to the team.

Commenting on this achievement, Peter Macnee, CEO, Statflo said, "We are once again extremely proud to be included in this prestigious group of companies. Statflo has developed a tremendous culture of being accountable and results focused, fostered through genuine, transparent communications. Our people are our most valuable asset and ensuring those people feel like they truly belong at Statflo is the most important thing we can do for the ultimate success of the business. As our team continues to grow in size and maturity, we are challenging ourselves to become more diverse and inclusive."

The results are based on an employee survey and companies with the overall best Trust Index score are chosen to be a part of the final list. Throughout these unprecedented times, Statflo's prioritization of its people was even more heightened. The company strives to foster a productive company dynamic by organizing virtual social events, promoting employee wellness, and staying connected with one another through various activities.

Statflo is proud to be an equal opportunity employer that works towards creating an inclusive workplace through its talent management strategy, as well as training and equitable best practices.

About Statflo:

Statflo is the only compliant one-to-one business text messaging platform for customer-facing teams. Statflo enables businesses to engage, retain and grow their customers. Integrate your existing marketing and sales technology, automate data compliance, easily execute campaigns, and drive customer engagement like never before.

We're hiring! Please visit https://www.statflo.com/company/careers to apply.

SOURCE Statflo Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Pouneh Hanafi, VP Marketing, [email protected]

