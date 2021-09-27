Statflo featured on The Globe and Mail's third-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Statflo is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing companies on the Globe and Mail's 2021 Report on Business



Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Statflo earned its spot with three-year growth of 193%.

We're extremely proud that our team has been recognized and included in this prestigious group for the second consecutive year," Peter Macnee, Statflo's CEO commented. "This is another validation of the power of Statflo's innovative technology and our commitment to helping leading telecoms, financial institutions and retailers engage with their customers via their preferred communication channel."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

"As we look toward the future, Canada's Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Statflo

Statflo is the leading compliant one-to-one business messaging platform that enables businesses to have meaningful, two-way conversations with their customers over their preferred channel. With seamless integrations to existing systems, rich sendable content, and multi-channel messaging, customer-facing teams have all the tools and context they need in a single platform to engage, retain, and grow their customer base.

