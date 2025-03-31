OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Veterans Affairs Canada and the Department of National Defence, issued the following statement:

"Fifteen years ago, one of the deadliest earthquakes in history struck the Caribbean nation of Haiti. The need for urgent, international aid was clear, and Canada answered the call.

"The earthquake left more than 200,000 people dead and destroyed or damaged most of the buildings in the capital of Port-au-Prince. More than a million Haitians became instantly homeless, and one-third of the population was affected by the quake as water, power and other basic services collapsed and healthcare facilities became swamped.

"Within less than a week, the Canadian Armed Forces deployed Joint Task Force Haiti (JTFH) to bring critical aid to the country. The frigate His Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) Halifax and the destroyer HMCS Athabaskan, carrying a CH-124 Sea King helicopter detachment, brought emergency medical services, engineering expertise, mobility by sea, land and air, and security and defence support. The JTFH also included Search and Rescue technicians and firefighters, a field hospital, the Disaster Assistance Response Team, and security and defence personnel.

"At its peak, JTFH included some 2,050 personnel from many branches of our military.

"For two months, the Canadian contingent delivered food, clean water, and medical and security services. They set up a military clinic on the beach in Jacmel and food distribution points in Léogâne. Airport operations personnel and others worked to restore critical airport infrastructure so they could be operated safely.

"While their mission ended 15 years ago today, their contributions demonstrate Canada's enduring commitment of being a good neighbour.

In 2025, Veterans Affairs Canada will focus on commemorating the efforts of the Canadian Armed Forces in the Americas. In addition to Haiti, our troops have helped provide aid in the United States after Hurricane Katrina, and in places like Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala.

"Today, we pause to remember and thank Veterans and the brave members of the Canadian Armed Forces for their dedication and professionalism toward others in need."

Associated Links:

Haiti – Veterans Affairs Canada

Operation HESTIA – Canada.ca

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

Media Contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, Phone: 613-904-3333, [email protected]