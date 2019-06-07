STATEMENT - Supreme Court of Canada ruling in the appeal filed by Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal

MONTRÉAL, June 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On November 7, 2018, the Supreme Court of Canada heard the appeal filed by Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal regarding an application for authorization to institute a class action for damages for sexual abuse in which the Oratory was named as a Defendant.

At the hearing, Saint Joseph's Oratory asked the Supreme Court to rule on the Québec Court of Appeal's September 26 decision to authorize a class action suit, in which it was the sole institution to be specifically targeted.

The Oratory believes proceedings were brought against the institution for its symbolic value. The only allegations against the institution are that the assaults were perpetrated at the Oratory. No evidence shows any fault or responsibility on the part of the Oratory.

Consequently, Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal believes it should not have been covered by the application for authorization to institute a class action.

In a very divided judgment of five judges against four, the Supreme Court of Canada rejected the argument of Saint Joseph's Oratory, which will remain a defendant in the class action.

"This case doesn't mean that JJ won the class-action lawsuit. It only means that a court can now hear all the arguments and make a decision." according to the Supreme Court.

Despite its disappointment in the ruling, the management team of the Oratory will continue to cooperate in the legal process.

All members of Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal, including its management team and employees, whether religious or lay, want to underscore that they vigorously and unequivocally condemn any inappropriate actions toward minors and adults and apply a strict zero-tolerance policy.

The management team of Saint Joseph's Oratory and their legal counsel will be analyzing the decision. Out of respect for the legal process and the Court, Saint Joseph's Oratory will not comment further on this matter.

