OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, issued the following statement:

"Access to affordable and reliable wireless services is critical in today's society and economy. That's why our government is making every effort to ensure that telecommunications services are reliable, innovative, competitive and—most crucially—affordable. This includes:

encouraging greater competition to support the growth of small regional players;

regulating roaming on the big three networks;

fulfilling our commitment to reduce wireless prices by 25% across a number of plans within two years; and

directing the CRTC to promote competition, affordability, consumer interests and innovation in all of its decisions.

"Following that direction, the CRTC announced a decision that, among other changes, requires Bell, Rogers, TELUS and SaskTel to provide mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) access to regional wireless carriers that own spectrum and facilities. This decision helped to create greater competition by allowing smaller carriers to serve more Canadians and operate in new areas. Subsequently, the Governor in Council received a petition from Data On Tap Inc. to review that decision.

"In response, the Governor in Council has carefully considered the petition and reached a position that supports competition and affordability. A primary consideration in this review was that expanding MVNO access to providers that do not possess spectrum and have not invested in facilities would undermine the work of smaller regional providers that have already invested substantially to increase competition. Based on this review, the Governor in Council has declined to vary the CRTC's decision.

"While recent declines in wireless prices are encouraging, prices are still too high. That's why we'll watch carefully to ensure these rules for MVNO access will lead to more choice and lower prices for Canadians. We will continue to do everything we can to make life more affordable for Canadians."

