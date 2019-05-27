Statement regarding the application for certification of Swoop cabin crew

CALGARY, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Swoop today issued the following statement from President Steven Greenway regarding the application for certification by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) of Swoop cabin crew.

"Swoop respects the individual rights of our employees to choose their representation. We continue to concentrate on building a successful airline and remain passionate in our pursuit of bringing affordable air travel to everyone."

About Swoop

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 16 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.

Swoop operates a modern fleet of six Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. A total of ten aircraft are expected in operation by the end of 2019.

Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.

For more details on Swoop, including employment opportunities, visit FlySwoop.com .

