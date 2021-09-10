OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - The Debate Broadcast Group has released the following statement regarding last night's English-language debate and concerns regarding a question put to Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet by debate moderator Shachi Kurl:

The question addressed these bills explicitly; it did not state that Quebecers are racist.

Shachi Kurl's question regarding Quebec's provincial Bill 21 and Bill 96 was asked to give Mr. Blanchet an opportunity to explain his party's view of these bills, both of which have been widely reported on and discussed since they were introduced in the Quebec National Assembly. The question addressed these bills explicitly; it did not state that Quebecers are racist.

The Debate Broadcast Group, which includes APTN News, CBC News, CTV News and Global News for the English debate, selects the moderator and participating journalists, who have complete journalistic and editorial independence from the Leaders' Debates Commission.

About the Debate Broadcast Group

The Debate Broadcast Group, selected by the Leaders' Debates Commission to produce the leaders' debates for the federal general election in English and French, is a partnership of 10 news organizations.

Debate Broadcast Group partners offer the highest-quality journalism on television, radio, print and digital platforms:

APTN News

CBC News

CTV News

Global News L'actualité

Les coops de l'information

Le Devoir

Noovo Info

La Presse

Radio-Canada

