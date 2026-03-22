OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, Mandy Gull-Masty, issued the following statement today:

"As we recognize World Water Day, we acknowledge that there are First Nations in Canada that continue to face challenges accessing clean drinking water. This reminds us why it is so important to work together to support access to safe drinking water for communities today and for future generations.

We must honour the strengths, knowledge and teachings that guide this work. For thousands of years, Indigenous women have played important roles connected to water and community well-being. While colonial policies disrupted many of these roles, we remain committed to supporting communities in reclaiming and strengthening this knowledge. In line with this year's United Nations World Water Day theme, "Water and Gender," we celebrate the leadership of Indigenous women in advancing water stewardship and building strong, resilient communities.

Across the country, I see women leading the work, planning and running water systems, training new operators, guiding community projects, and shaping long–term decisions about land and water. Women also contribute through mentorship, knowledge-sharing, and cultural teachings that reinforce the relationship between water and community life. Their work brings care, expertise, and continuity to complex water initiatives.

On World Water Day, I honour the Elders, Knowledge Keepers, water operators, technicians, leaders, and youth who protect water every day. Together, we will continue advancing efforts to support safe, clean drinking water in First Nations communities.

I also intend to introduce legislation on clean drinking water for First Nations in the spring of 2026.

Working together for safe drinking water

The efforts of First Nations across Canada, with support from Indigenous Services Canada, have lifted 151 long-term drinking water advisories on public systems and prevented over 320 short-term advisories from becoming long-term. Comprehensive action plans are in place in each community with an active long-term drinking water advisory to resolve these as soon as possible.

Ongoing Investments

Budget 2025 announced $2.3 billion over three years, starting in 2026-27, to renew the First Nations Water and Wastewater Enhanced Program. These investments will continue to support First Nations to address critical health and safety risks related to drinking water by maintaining progress on approximately 800 projects underway, including those focused on ending remaining water advisories and preventing new ones."

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SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Livi McElrea, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, [email protected]