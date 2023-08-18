Statement on the Death of Councillor Stephanie Patterson

COQUITLAM, BC, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem) First Nation is deeply saddened to announce the sudden death of our beloved Councillor and community member, Stephanie Patterson. Stephanie is survived by three children.

Stephanie was recently elected as a Councillor on April 1, 2023, serving a four-year term until March 31, 2027. She was appointed to lead our Community Services Division which includes Housing and Maintenance, Health, Education, Careers and Training and Culture and Language.

Councillor Stephanie Patterson (CNW Group/Kwikwetlem First Nation)

"Stephanie was a keen learner and was excited about embarking in her new role as an elected Councillor of the Nation. She was passionate about helping all member of our community - our children, youth, adults and Elders - and to improving community participation and engagement to help create a vibrant and self-governing Nation," said Chief Ron Giesbrecht, kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation. "Stephanie's vision for the future was to create greater cultural knowledge and economic prosperity for the people of kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation and she will be deeply missed by the kʷikʷəƛ̓əm Leadership and to all who knew her."

Prior to assuming her role as a Nation Councillor, Stephanie worked for six years for Saskay Land Development on setɬamékmən (Coquitlam I.R. #2) She also spent time doing archaeology recovery work for Brown & Oakes in Archaeology. Stephanie also worked for the Nation as a community support for Elders.

While her roots are from the Musqueam First Nation, Stephanie married a kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation member, David Hall, with whom she had three children. Stephanie transferred from Musqueam First Nation in 2016 and became a member of kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation.

Stephanie was a survivor of the "60's Scoop" - a period of time when Indigenous children were forcibly removed from their birth families. She grew up in several foster homes and had been adopted twice. Her past created a resilient and dedicated spirit which she brought to her role as a Councillor and to her family and to her community.

At this point, the Nation has no public comments regarding the arrest of David Hall in conjunction with her murder and is asking for privacy in respect to our grieving community.

