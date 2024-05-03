Statement on the arrests resulting from the investigation into the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Today the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team (IHIT) and the Federal Policing Program Pacific Region announced the arrests of three individuals for their alleged involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18, 2023.

Arrests like these do not happen without countless hours of investigative work and strategic coordination. I want to express my sincere thanks to all employees and partners who have contributed to the investigation.

The work doesn't end here and, as the investigation continues, I will underscore that there are separate and distinct investigations ongoing.

We hope this news brings a restored sense of safety and security to the community.

Mike Duheme

Commissioner

