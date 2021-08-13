Statement on the 100th commemoration of Treaty No. 11

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, issued the following statement:

"This summer marks the 100th commemoration of Treaty No. 11, a historic agreement between the Government of Canada and representatives of the Gwich'in, Sahtu, Dehcho and Tłı̨chǫ Peoples in the Northwest Territories. Adhesions to the Treaty took place in July 1922, as Treaty Commissioner H.A. Conroy travelled to the various communities. Treaty No. 11 was made during the summer of 1921 in Fort Providence, Fort Simpson, Fort Wrigley (now Wrigley), Fort Norman (now Tulita), and Rae (now Behchokǫ̀). Poor weather prevented the Treaty Commissioner from reaching Fort Liard until the summer of 1922.

"As the last of the Numbered Treaties, Treaty No. 11 set the foundation for a long-lasting and ever-growing partnership and nation-to-nation relationship between the signatories and Canada. Canada recognizes that this treaty is a foundational document in the history of Canada, as are the other historic Treaties.

"Treaties are living agreements that guide our relationship and commits us all to work together to find practical and innovative solutions to meet common objectives. We are working with Indigenous partners in the Northwest Territories to advance their vision of self-determination and rebuilding their nations. This includes negotiating agreements that focus on the priorities of communities, supporting them in rebuilding capacity and addressing issues important to them . Together, we will continue to work toward a better, more inclusive Canada, for all Nations.

"Canada acknowledges the dedication and resilience of the Gwich'in, Sahtu, Dehcho and Tłı̨chǫ communities in planning and organizing many commemorative events across the Territory, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This commemoration is an opportunity to recognize and acknowledge our Treaty relationship, the ongoing obligations and responsibilities of the Treaties, and how Canada must reconcile its past so that we can continue to build a stronger and healthier future.

The Treaty No. 11 commemorations serve not only as a reminder of our history but also shape our path forward in enhancing our nation-to-nation relationships between the Government of Canada and First Nations."

