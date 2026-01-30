DARTMOUTH, NS, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Chief Bob Gloade of Millbrook First Nation and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Rebecca Alty announced the addition of over 7 hectares (17.35 acres) to Millbrook First Nation through the Addition to Reserve process. This addition will open new opportunities for Millbrook First Nation: opportunities to plan, to grow, and to invest in the future.

The additional lands are next to Millbrook First Nation's Tufts Cove Indian Reserve. This urban reserve is located within the municipal boundaries of the Halifax Regional Municipality. With these additional lands at Tufts Cove, Millbrook First Nation will have an even greater opportunity to shape its future in the way that they determine--whether it's through building new housing or gathering spaces, advancing economic development, or kickstarting other new opportunities for their community members.

Adding land to reserves contributes to First Nations' development of more sustainable and prosperous communities for the benefit of everyone in Canada.

Millbrook First Nation is looking to develop this land for both commercial and residential purposes.

Quotes

"This is a momentous occasion for our community. We have been working for a number of years on master planning and urban design for these lands collaboratively with our neighbours, the Canada Lands Company. Together we will be developing an amazing asset that will benefit our community members for the next seven generations. It has been just over 108 years since our community was displaced, now we are coming home."

Chief Bob Gloade

Millbrook First Nation

"Congratulations to Chief Bob Gloade and Millbrook First Nation on the expansion of their Nation. This addition to reserve unlocks exciting new opportunities in housing and economic development. By building homes, and creating space for new businesses, this addition to the Nation's land base will support long-term growth that reflects their priorities and vision for the future."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"Today we recognize Millbrook First Nation and the addition to reserve. The addition of the land in Tufts Cove speaks to the community's strong connections to this land. Millbrook First Nation can continue to build a robust economic future for its members on land they have historically used and enjoyed."

The Honourable Darren Fisher

Member of Parliament Dartmouth – Cole Harbour

"The expansion of the Millbrook First Nation reserve provides for new opportunities for both the community and the region as a whole. When one community thrives we all reap the benefits. Congratulations to Chief Bob Gloade and Millbrook First Nation."

The Honourable Alana Hirtle

Member of Parliament Cumberland-Colchester

Quick facts

This addition to reserve located in the Halifax Harbour consists of two parcels of land, including land covered by water, referred to as a water lot. It is located adjacent to Millbrook First Nation's Tufts Cove reserve in Darthmouth, Nova Scotia. The addition of this water lot to reserve is the first of its kind in Canada.

The Addition to Reserve process and reserve creation are part of the Government of Canada's overall efforts to advance reconciliation by facilitating First Nation self-sufficiency.

Millbrook First Nation has identified their historical connections to the Tufts Cove area. Prior to the Halifax Explosion in December 1917, there was a Mi'kmaw community in this location. Survivors of the explosion left for Millbrook as well as for Sipekne'katik, where their descendants live today.

About Millbrook First Nation

Millbrook First Nation is located near the town of Truro, Nova Scotia. It is a Mi'kmaw community of 2,400 residents with 1,100 residents living on reserve. The First Nation is home to the Millbrook Cultural and Heritage Centre which promotes Mi'kmaw culture. The community also features the Millbrook Power Centre which is a hub for Indigenous businesses and services including the Hampton Inn & Suites, Leon's Furniture, East Coast international Trucks, Inc., Tim Hortons, Subway, and Cineplex Cinemas. It is home to 26 tenants over 79 acres. The community employs over 400 people.

Satellite communities include the Tufts Cove Indian Reserve in the Halifax Regional Municipality; Cole Harbour Indian Reserve which includes the 25 acre Caldwell Glen Business Park including General Dynamics, Atlantic Policy Congress, four apartments and 173 units rented with and additional 68 units under construction; Sheet Harbour community; and Beaver Dam Reserve located inland from Sheet Harbour.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous GovCan – North

Facebook: @GCIndigenous GovCan – North

Instagram: @gcindigenous GovCan North

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Alec Wilson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected], 1-819-661-1538; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]; Stefan Carty, Communications Officer, Millbrook First Nations, [email protected], 902-324-8644