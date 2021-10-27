Statement on Behalf of the Rogers Control Trust Chair

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - A court date has been set for Monday, November 1 at 10 a.m. in Vancouver at the British Columbia Supreme Court. We are grateful to the court for hearing this matter on an expedited basis. We look forward to its resolution.

About the Control Trust:

The Control Trust beneficially owns 97.53% of RCI's issued and outstanding voting Class A shares. The Control Trust holds voting control of RCI for the benefit of successive generations of the family of the late Ted Rogers. The governance structure of the Control Trust comprises the Control Trust Chair, the Control Trust Vice-Chair, the trustee of the Control Trust, and a committee of advisors. The Control Trust Chair has responsibility as representative of the controlling shareholder of RCI.

For additional information about the Control Trust and its governance structure, reference is made to RCI's management information circular dated March 4, 2021 under the heading "Outstanding Shares and Main Shareholders", a copy of which is available under RCI's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Rogers Control Trust

For further information: Robert G. Reeves, RRBL Holdings (2015) , [email protected]