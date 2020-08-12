STATEMENT - OMA Statement on the Death of Dr. Walter Reynolds

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - This is a sad and sobering time for doctors in Ontario and across Canada as we learn about the brutal killing of a fellow physician. Dr. Walter Reynolds, practising in Red Deer, Alberta, was killed Monday while seeing patients in a walk-in medical clinic. Our hearts go out to Dr. Reynolds' wife and daughters and we join the many others whose thoughts and prayers are with his family, patients and colleagues.

Doctors dedicate their lives to improving the health and well-being of their patients. Together with other health-care workers, they put themselves at risk every day to help others – especially now, as physicians and health-care workers around the world fight COVID-19.

Dr. Reynolds' violent death is shocking and devastating. It reminds us of the dangers that health-care and other front-line workers face daily.

The OMA strongly believes we all have a role to play in upholding and advocating for a safe society. We will continue to work with governments and other partners to protect physicians and all health-care workers. The OMA will also reach out to the Alberta Medical Association to offer our support to the Red Deer community.

For those who wish to contribute, a GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for the education of Dr. Reynolds' daughters: www.gofundme.com/f/walter-reynolds-memorial-fund.

