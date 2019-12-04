Statement of Montreal Baseball Group

MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - In response to numerous media inquiries received by the Montreal Baseball Group in regards to the memo sent by St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kreisman earlier today, Stephen Bronfman issued the following statement: "We remain steadfastly committed to the sister city concept with the Tampa Bay Rays and its realization in as timely a fashion as possible. Our group continues to be excited by the proposed innovative concept. We will have no further comment at this time."

