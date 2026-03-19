STATEMENT - New Brunswick steps up to fight Contraband Tobacco

TORONTO, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Danny Fournier, Manager Illicit Trade Prevention, RBH, issued the following statement today, in response to the Government of New Brunswick's Budget 2026 that included a commitment to fund a dedicated contraband tobacco enforcement unit within the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

"By expanding contraband tobacco enforcement with a dedicated team of officials, New Brunswick is tackling head on the organized criminal groups who use contraband tobacco to finance illegal activities. This dedicated team will help close any gaps used by organized crime and coordinate law enforcement activities to slow the growth of contraband tobacco market and improve public safety."

"Contraband tobacco is not a victimless crime, it hurts small business owners who follow the rules and makes our communities less safe. Contraband is controlled by and directly funds organized crime, including gun and drug trafficking, while increasing the risk of youth access to cigarettes. Simply put, criminals selling illegal tobacco are not checking ID."

"Potentially one out of every two cigarettes, or 52 per cent of tobacco sales in New Brunswick are illegal, according to a 2024 report by Ernst and Young and the Convenience Industry Council of Canada. The same report estimates New Brunswick's contraband tobacco market could represent up to $82 million in lost provincial tobacco tax revenue from 2021 to 2023 that should be funding vital government services."

To learn more about RBH, visit: https://www.rbhinc.ca/

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH), an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco and nicotine companies and is working to deliver a smoke-free future. RBH is committed to sustainability and creating a positive impact on communities, the economy, and the environment. Currently, RBH employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. Discover more about the company at https://www.rbhinc.ca/ and stay updated on RBH's transformation by following Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Media Inquiries: Media Relations, Brayden Akers, Media Relations Lead, [email protected]