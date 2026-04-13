ROTHMANS, BENSON & HEDGES EARNS GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION™ FOR THE SECOND TIME

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Rothmans, Benson & Hedges (RBH) is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second time. The prestigious award combines employee feedback – collected through a company-wide survey – with an independent analysis to evaluate performance along dimensions of credibility, respect, pride, fairness, and camaraderie.

According to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93 per cent more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Since 2020, RBH has been building on its position as a leader in smoking harm reduction by focusing on bringing to market science-backed, smoke-free products such as heated tobacco, vaping products and other new innovations that, although addictive and not risk-free, offer adult smokers better and potentially less harmful alternatives.

RBH puts people first, championing employee centric initiatives that prioritize flexibility, growth, and meaningful support for employees' overall wellbeing and mental health. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

WE'RE HIRING!

Looking to grow your career at a company committed to delivering a smoke-free future? Visit our careers page at: https://www.rbhinc.ca/home/join-us

QUOTES

"At the heart of this recognition is our team. Their commitment and the way they show up for one another every day are what truly make the difference. This certification reflects a culture built on trust, respect, and shared responsibility – one we can be proud of. It also reinforces that we are well positioned as we continue our journey toward a smoke‑free future." – Milena Trentadue, Managing Director, Rothmans, Benson & Hedges

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Rothmans Benson and Hedges stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees." – Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work.

About Rothmans, Benson & Hedges:

Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc. (RBH), an affiliate of Philip Morris International Inc., is one of Canada's leading tobacco and nicotine companies and is working to deliver a smoke-free future. RBH is committed to sustainability and creating a positive impact on communities, the economy, and the environment. Currently, RBH employs nearly 800 people across the country with its headquarters in Toronto and a factory in Québec City. Discover more about the company at https://www.rbhinc.ca/ and stay updated on RBH's transformation by following Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Rothmans, Benson & Hedges Inc.

Media Inquiries: Media Relations, Brayden Akers, Media Relations Lead, [email protected]