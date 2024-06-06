OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the beginning of the Battle of Normandy.

"Eighty years ago today, almost 15,000 Canadians were part of the 150,000 Allied troops who stormed the beaches of Normandy during Operation Overlord. It was the beginning of a campaign that helped turn the tide of the Second World War and liberate Europe from German occupation.

"More than 1,000 Canadians were killed, wounded or taken prisoner on 6 June 1944. Others, like Bren gunner Norman Kirby of the North Shore (New Brunswick) Regiment, would survive the D-Day assault and go on to serve throughout the Battle of Normandy. By the time the campaign ended in August 1944, more than 13,000 brave Canadians had been wounded or taken prisoner and over 5,000 had given their lives.

"In total, more than one million Canadians and Newfoundlanders served on land, in the air and at sea during the Second World War. These were brave Canadians, like Roland Armitage who served with the Royal Canadian Artillery during the Normandy campaign and the liberation of Northwest Europe; William Cameron, who served on the Canadian corvette HMCS Kitchener during D-Day; and Miriam Freedman, who served as a driver with the Canadian Women's Army Corps in Normandy. Eight decades on, it is our duty to keep their stories alive, recognize their courageous efforts and honour their sacrifices.

"The success our troops achieved in Normandy was a pivotal moment in Canadian and global history. As we mark this milestone, we encourage all Canadians to reflect on the sacrifices made by our military heroes on D-Day and during the Battle of Normandy.

"Lest we forget."

Associated Links:

D-Day and the Battle of Normandy

D-Day 80 - Veterans Affairs Canada

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada - Ottawa

For further information: Media Contacts: Media Relations, Veterans Affairs Canada, 613-992-7468, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of National Defence, Phone: 613-904-3333, [email protected]; Isabelle Arseneau, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Veterans Affairs, [email protected]; Diana Ebadi, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of National Defence, [email protected]