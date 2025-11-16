OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Ministers Alty, Chartrand, and Gull-Masty issued the following statement:

"'I have nothing but my heart, and I have given it long ago to my country.' These were among Louis Riel's final words, spoken 140 years ago today.

Recognized by the Province of Manitoba as its founding father, Louis Riel was honoured with the title of 'First Premier of Manitoba' on December 7, 2023, with the passing of The Louis Riel Act.

Louis Riel's commitment to the protection of Métis rights paved the way for a stronger, more inclusive Canada. His leadership and vision supported the creation of Canada, leaving a lasting legacy that continues to inspire thriving Métis communities across the country today.

As we continue building a stronger and more connected country, Métis governments and communities remain vital partners, helping shape decisions and ensuring that national progress reflects Métis priorities and perspectives.

Louis Riel taught us that selfless courage and conviction can shape a country's destiny. We honour his legacy by advancing reconciliation, strengthening relationships, and working together toward a future of shared prosperity. "

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous GovCan – North

Facebook: @GCIndigenous GovCan – North

Instagram: @gcindigenous GovCan North

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Alec Wilson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected], 1-819-661-1538; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, [email protected]