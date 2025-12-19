James Smith Cree Nation #370 and Canada reach a settlement agreement for long-standing land grievances

JAMES SMITH CREE NATION #370, TREATY 6 TERRITORY, SK, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Joint Chiefs of James Smith Cree Nation #370--Chief Calvin Sanderson of Chakastaypasin, Chief Kirby Constant of James Smith, and Chief Robert Head of Peter Chapman--and the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced a $713.8 million settlement agreement for a group of complex land claims.

The James Smith Cree Nation #370 is made up of three First Nations: Chakastaypasin, James Smith, and Peter Chapman. Canada is providing compensation to address several past wrongs. These grievances include the invalid surrender and sale of the Chakastaypasin IR98 reserve, a Treaty land entitlement shortfall of 2,944 acres owed to James Smith under the terms of Treaty 6, and the Peter Chapman share of the invalid surrender claim for IR100A. A portion of the compensation provided also acknowledges the impacts of the wrongful amalgamation on the three First Nations dating back to 1902.

Settling specific claims is an important part of the Government of Canada's efforts to advance reconciliation by rebuilding trust and strengthening relationships with First Nations. By providing fair compensation in recognition of unkept promises, Canada is taking responsibility and creating a better future.

Quotes

"This settlement has been a long time coming. I want to acknowledge all of the hard work put in by our leadership, past and present, that has brought us to this day. There is still work to be done to restore our Chakastaypasin Band to our rightful status as an independent Band recognized by Canada, but this day marks a very important milestone on our journey. With the community trust that we've established, we intend to invest this money for the benefit of all our membership, in the hope that our grandchildren can experience the prosperity that was denied to past generations."

Chief Calvin Sanderson

Chakastaypasin Band of the Cree Nation

"Today marks an historic step forward for our people. For generations, the James Smith Cree Nation has carried the weight of unfulfilled promises, broken agreements, and the lasting impacts of forced amalgamation. This settlement is not the end of our journey, but it is an important recognition of those wrongs and a foundation for renewal. With these resources, we can begin to restore what was lost, invest in our Nation's future, and ensure that our children and grandchildren inherit a stronger, more self-determined community. True reconciliation is about action, and today's agreement is one step toward restoring the trust and respect that our ancestors were promised under Treaty."

Chief Kirby Constant

James Smith Cree Nation

"On behalf of The Peter Chapman Band, our Elders and our band members, we are grateful that Canada has taken responsibility for the tremendous injustices our ancestors suffered. This settlement ensures the re-establishment of our sovereign Nation and generational security."

Chief Robert Head

Peter Chapman Band

"Canada's broken promises and wrongful actions toward James Smith Cree Nation, Chakastaypasin and Peter Chapman created long-standing challenges these communities have carried for generations. Today's settlement is about taking responsibility for those impacts and setting things right. Addressing historical injustices is a major part of our government's work to build trust, renew relationships, and help First Nations create a brighter future on their own terms."

The Honourable Rebecca Alty

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"For too long, James Smith Cree Nation carried the cost of broken promises while others benefited from their lands. This settlement agreement opens the door to healing and renewal, giving communities a fair shot at building the future they've always deserved."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger

Secretary of State for Rural Development

Quick facts

James Smith Cree Nation #370 is located near the North Saskatchewan River.

The ancestors of the present-day Peter Chapman Band signed Treaty 5 as part of the Cumberland Band, but later moved into Treaty 6 territory.

Treaty 6 was signed by Crown representatives and Cree, Assiniboine and Ojibwe leaders on August 23, 1876, at Fort Carleton, Saskatchewan, and on September 9, 1876, at Fort Pitt, Saskatchewan. The Treaty boundaries extend across the central portions of present-day Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Specific claims deal with past wrongs against First Nations. These claims--made by First Nations against the Government of Canada--relate to the administration of land and other First Nation assets, and to the fulfilment of historic treaties and other agreements. Claims are addressed through an alternative dispute resolution process under the Specific Claims Policy and, since 2009, the Specific Claims Tribunal Act .

. Over the past five years (April 1, 2020, to May 31, 2025), 229 claims have been resolved for nearly $15.1 billion in compensation.

