OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett, the Minister of Indigenous Services, Marc Miller, and the Minister of Northern Affairs, Daniel Vandal, issued the following statement today:

"Today, on Nunavut Day, we celebrate the strength and determination of Nunavummiut that led to the establishment of the newest and largest territory in Canada. On July 9, 1993, Canada passed the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement Act.

The Government of Canada has continued its work with Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated and the Government of Nunavut as partners in implementing the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement. In continued partnership, we highlight the important ongoing work of Nunavummiut on the road to self-determination.

This year, following extensive negotiations and consultations with the Government of Nunavut, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated and other Inuit organizations, we've made important progress toward a Final Devolution Agreement. This process continues to build and improve upon a lasting partnership between Canada, Nunavut and Inuit partners.

Collaborative efforts, such as the Inuit–Crown Partnership Committee and the implementation of the Arctic and Northern Policy Framework and the Inuit Nunangat Policy Space, help to move us all forward in a positive way to realize the potential of Nunavut. These partnerships and processes, together with a shared vision, have resulted in significant progress on issues concerning language and culture, infrastructure and housing, access to mental health support, and food security in the territory.

Our relationship will continue to grow as we build on our shared priorities, and acknowledge and address the harms done by our colonial past. Canada's identity will continue to be enriched and shaped by the majesty of Nunavut's land, water and ice and by the rich culture, history and knowledge of Nunavummiut.

Canada is a proud Arctic country and today, we join together with Nunavummiut to celebrate Inuit self-determination and Nunavut's contribution to Canada and the world.

Happy Nunavut Day! Nunavut ullunganit nalliunirsiutsiarit!"

Stay connected

Join the conversation about the North:

Twitter: GovCan_North

Facebook: GovCan – North

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

Twitter: @CrownIndigenous

Facebook: @CrownIndigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: For more information, media may contact: Ani Dergalstanian, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, 819-997-0002; Antoine Tremblay, Press Secretary Office of the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, 819-953-1153; Adrienne Vaupshas, Press Secretary Office of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, 343-543-7645; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]