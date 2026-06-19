Statement - Minister of Jobs and Families announces new funding to maintain affordable early learning and child care in Canada

GATINEAU, QC, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, met with provincial and territorial ministers most responsible for early learning and child care to share information on new funding for the Canada-wide early learning and child care system and issued the following statement:

"Affordable child care is essential infrastructure that helps build a stronger Canada. When parents can access affordable, high-quality child care, they can work, go to school, and build a better future for their families.

The Government of Canada continues to work with provinces and territories, to strengthen the Canada-wide early learning and child care system. Together, we are helping families across the country access high-quality regulated child care at an affordable cost. The Government of Canada is also working to ensure the system remains stable and sustainable for families, child care providers, and educators over the long term.

In 2025, all Canada-wide agreements were extended, reflecting a shared commitment by governments to continue building long term solutions beyond 2026.

Today I informed my provincial and territorial counterparts that the Government of Canada will invest up to $5.4 billion over two years (2026–27 and 2027–28), in addition to the more than $58 billion in funding through early learning and child care agreements with provinces and territories since 2021.

This additional investment will help keep child care affordable for families and support the early childhood educators who make the system possible. It will also provide stability while federal, provincial and territorial governments work together to strengthen the program for the future. Our focus is to ensure families across Canada continue to have access to affordable, high-quality, and inclusive early learning and child care programs.

Investing in early learning and child care is important for both families and our economy and is delivering real results. In 2025, the labour force participation rate of mothers aged 25 to 54 with young children reached 79.5%, near a record high. The Canada-wide child care system has helped more parents enter and stay in the workforce while giving children access to a strong start in life.

Across Canada, families are saving thousands of dollars through the Canada-wide early learning and child care system. Parents are saving up to $11,255 per child each year, and governments have announced measures to create more than 250,000 new affordable, high-quality child care spaces across the country. At the same time, the system is helping strengthen Canada's workforce. Together, with provinces and territories, we are building a sustainable child care system that helps every child learn, grow and belong, and gives every family the confidence to plan for the future.

Keeping child care affordable is a key priority to help families manage economic pressures. The federal government is committed to working with provinces and territories on a sustainable path forward to preserve this important support for families."

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]