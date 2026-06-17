Government of Canada appoints new members to National Seniors Council

GATINEAU, QC, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Older Canadians are vital and valued members of communities across the country. As Canada's population ages, ensuring that seniors can live with dignity, safety, and comfort remains a key priority. That is why the Government of Canada draws on diverse perspectives and expertise to inform this ongoing work.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health and the Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors), announced the following appointments to the National Seniors Council (NSC):

Dr Habib Chaudhury, appointed for a three-year term. Dr. Habib Chaudhury is a Professor of Gerontology at Simon Fraser University, where he also serves as Associate Director of the Gerontology Research Centre. He specializes in environmental gerontology with a focus on dementia-inclusive environments and age-friendly community and urban design. He also provides evidence-based consulting with national and international organizations in the areas of planning and design of seniors' housing and long-term care facilities.

Dr. Habib Chaudhury is a Professor of Gerontology at Simon Fraser University, where he also serves as Associate Director of the Gerontology Research Centre. He specializes in environmental gerontology with a focus on dementia-inclusive environments and age-friendly community and urban design. He also provides evidence-based consulting with national and international organizations in the areas of planning and design of seniors' housing and long-term care facilities. Dr. Marie Beaulieu, reappointed for a three-year term. Dr. Marie Beaulieu has been reappointed to the NSC for another three-year term. Originally appointed to the NSC in 2023, her work is dedicated to ending the invisibility experienced by older adults who have been mistreated. She holds a Ph.D. in applied humanities and a master's degree in criminology from the Université de Montréal. In September 2022, the United Nations recognized Dr. Beaulieu as one of 50 international leaders of the Decade on Healthy Aging (2021–2030).

The Government of Canada is committed to open, competency-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Quotes

"I would like to congratulate both Dr. Chaudhury on his appointment, and Dr. Beaulieu on her re-appointment, to the National Seniors Council. Their combined expertise and unique perspectives will be invaluable to the Council as it continues its important work supporting the well-being and quality of life of seniors across Canada."

– The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

"I would like to extend a warm welcome to Dr. Habib Chaudhury, and I would also like to congratulate Dr. Marie Beaulieu on her continued tenure with the Council. Their vast knowledge and experience of older adults' issues is an asset as the Council continues its work to support older Canadians across the country."

– The Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors)

Quick facts

Since 2007, the NSC has examined issues related to the social isolation of seniors, the participation of older workers in the labour force, positive and active aging, volunteerism, low income among seniors, elder and financial abuse, aging at home and caregiving.

The NSC is made up of experts on seniors' issues and aging, individuals with experience working for organizations that represent the interests of seniors and seniors themselves.

Members are nominated based on their expertise and experience related to seniors' issues. They are appointed by the Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister of Jobs and Families and the Minister of Health.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Kirstie Hudson, Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary of State (Seniors),[email protected]; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]