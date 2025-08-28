OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, made the following statement regarding the publication of the 2024 Corporations Canada diversity disclosure report:

"Today, I'm happy to highlight the publication of Corporations Canada's fifth annual report on the diversity of boards of directors and senior management of federal distributing corporations. This edition marks a significant five-year milestone in the ongoing review of diversity on boards and in senior management.

"The 2024 report's findings demonstrate that Canada has been making progress toward advancing diversity on boards of directors and in senior leadership since last year. Diversity in leadership is a key pillar of strong corporate governance in Canada and across global markets. It strengthens decision making and drives Canadian competitiveness globally. Advancing equity and representation is important, and it's also a sound business strategy.

"While the report highlights an increase in diversity on boards of directors and among senior management in Canadian federal distributing corporations, there remains important work to be done to strengthen and sustain meaningful representation in corporate leadership.

"I continue to encourage Canadian business to report on diversity at the board and senior management levels, and I am proud to join forces with businesses, thought leaders, diversity organizations and government partners across Canada to drive meaningful change and build a more inclusive future that is representative of all Canadians."

Related products

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation, LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected], mailto: Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]