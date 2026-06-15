Statement - Minister Hajdu, Minister Michel and Secretary of State McLean mark World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

GATINEAU, QC, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, and the Honourable Stephanie McLean, Secretary of State (Seniors), issued the following statement on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day:

"Every year, Canada joins countries around the world in marking World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, an important occasion dedicated to raising awareness of the mistreatment of older Canadians and reaffirming our collective responsibility to protect their safety, dignity and well-being. It is an opportunity to recognize the valuable contributions of older adults while shining a light on a serious public health and human rights issue that demands action both globally and within our own communities.

Abuse affects between 4% and 10% of older adults in Canada. The mistreatment of older people, also known as elder abuse, encompasses many forms, ranging from physical violence and emotional neglect to financial exploitation and social isolation. Often, this occurs in the very environments where older adults should feel the safest, such as their homes or caregiving facilities.

To address these pressing issues, the federal government announced in Budget 2025 that we will work with stakeholders and banks to develop a voluntary code of conduct for the prevention of economic abuse for federally regulated banks. This code will set clear expectations for how banks can better identify, prevent and respond to economic abuse to better protect Canadians.

Budget 2025 also announced the government's intention to develop the whole-of-government National Anti-Fraud Strategy. This strategy will unite banks, tech companies and telecom providers to work together to protect Canadians from increasingly sophisticated fraud.

Mistreatment is common when an older person is socially isolated. To combat social isolation, the Government of Canada invests more than $50M annually in local projects which empower seniors in their community. This year, we have invested in over 700 community-based projects across the country through the New Horizons for Seniors Program that support digital literacy training, and fraud prevention and to lower their risk of abuse, to help older Canadians navigate the online world safely.

Together, we can create a safer and more supportive environment, reduce the risk of abuse, and celebrate the rich contributions of Canada's older population."

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Health Agency of Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]