Statement - Minister Champagne Applauds Canada Infrastructure Bank on its Investment in Improving the Commute for Hundreds of Thousands of Canadians

OTTAWA, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, made the following statement on the second project investment by the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I welcome the announcement by the Canada Infrastructure Bank on its investment of up to $2 billion in Ontario's GO Expansion- On Corridor project in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. This is a transformative project for the region that will extend two-way, all-day rail network service across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and beyond, providing faster and more reliable travel for hundreds of thousands of Ontarians every day. https://cib-bic.ca/en/canada-infrastructure-bank-announces-2-billion-to-expand-go-transit

I am pleased to see this investment in a project that aligns with our Government's public infrastructure priorities including efficient, affordable and sustainable transit services that result in shorter commutes for Canadians, a cleaner environment for our children, and strong economic growth.

This is an example of an innovative partnership between the public and private sector that the Canada Infrastructure Bank was created to deliver.

The Bank is doing things differently, helping public dollars go further by choosing and structuring investments to attract private capital to public infrastructure and maximize the impact of investing public funds.

Canadians are benefitting as more transformative infrastructure projects that support economic growth and competitiveness are realized under our Investing in Canada plan. The Canada Infrastructure Bank is an important part of this work."

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Ann-Clara Vaillancourt, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-697-3778, ann-clara.vaillancourt@canada.ca; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media.infc@canada.ca

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

