Statement - Joint Australia-Canada-United Kingdom Statement on Energy and Climate Cooperation

LONDON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ -

Issued by:

The Honourable Chris Bowen MP, Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Australia

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, Canada

Katie White OBE, Minister for Climate, United Kingdom

Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom recognise the immediacy with which we must act to secure a clean energy future, following a prolonged period of global disruptions to energy security, markets and supply chains.

We affirm that accelerating the clean energy transition, and shifting from fossil fuels to clean electricity, will greatly reduce exposure to volatile fossil fuel markets and improve long-term energy supply resilience, affordability, and economic competitiveness. Accelerating the deployment of clean energy also has tangible health and safety benefits, reducing respiratory illness and the need for public resources to treat them.

Our three nations have many things in common. We are rapidly transitioning to decarbonise our economies, powered by clean energy. We are making record investments in clean energy and electrification, from our transport to industrial sectors. We are enhancing our grids to deliver reliable, clean power to millions of homes and businesses, while creating new job opportunities across our regions. In 2025 alone, we collectively installed around 12 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity.

To further these efforts, we have committed to working together on building and contributing to diverse, secure and sustainable supply chains that can power the world with clean energy, including the critical minerals, technologies and components required for grid flexibility, reliability and resilience. We recognise the importance of rules-based trade as a key economic lever in driving clean energy investment and delivering clean energy production that enables the global energy transition.

These are common threads across Australia's Electricity and Energy Sector Plan, Canada's 'Powering Canada Strong' National Electricity Strategy, and the UK's Clean Power 2030 Action Plan.

In 2025, global investments in clean energy exceeded USD $2 trillion – nearly double the level of investment in fossil fuels – and the global clean technology market is expected to triple by 2035. Clean energy is now the biggest employer in the energy sector globally, fueling economic growth and offering industrial competitiveness.

In light of this, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom have agreed to join a new global electrification initiative – 'Electrify Now' – launched as part of London Climate Action Week. Electrification, in tandem with scaling clean electricity supply, modernising grids, and enhancing energy storage and grid flexibility, is the best way to ensure system reliability and resilience.

The clean energy transition is smart economic, competition, development and security policy – and also good climate policy.

In this spirit, Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom reiterate our commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and to the goals of the Paris Agreement, a decade on from its entry into force. As we live through the hottest decade in human history and extreme weather events hit harder and more often, we reaffirm our commitment to global efforts to keep 1.5 degrees within reach.

We recognise that the impacts of climate change are spread disproportionately across the world and are acutely aware that not all countries have access to the resources they need to speed up their energy transitions. Many frontline nations are rightly focused on resilience and adaptation. Getting finance to flow where it is needed is crucial.

To overcome these challenges, the world must work more closely together, not further apart.

Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom remain firmly committed to our emissions reduction goals, climate financing commitments, and capability building support, in collaboration with specialist organisations like the NDC Partnership. We call upon all nations to join us in delivering on their commitments under the Paris Agreement, including the lodgement of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in the lead up to COP31.

NDCs play an important role in attracting investment to support our transitions. They provide clear signals of multilateral solidarity and global market participation to investors, to accelerate global decarbonisation and build clean energy export industries.

In these times of uncertainty, accelerating climate action and delivering strong negotiated outcomes is more important than ever. With Australia serving as President of Negotiations at COP31, we see the months ahead as a critical window to translate climate ambition into practical global action and investment.

Collective action, reinforced by the broader multilateral system, remains our strongest tool to address the global challenges of energy security and of climate change.

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]