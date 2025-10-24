Statement in Response to CBC Article Regarding Moose Jaw Location

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Guac Mexi Grill is aware of the recent CBC article concerning alleged immigration law violations at the Moose Jaw location. Guac Mexi Grill does not tolerate or support any unlawful practices. We take these allegations seriously and are reviewing the matter to ensure full compliance with our brand standards and Canadian law. Guac Mexi Grill is a Canadian company, established in 2016, committed to integrity, accountability, and lawful business operations across all locations.

Each Guac Mexi Grill restaurant is independently owned and operated. Franchisees are solely responsible for complying with all applicable federal and provincial laws, including employment and immigration regulations, as required under their franchise agreement.

