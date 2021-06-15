Statement from the Salman Afzaal Family (Our London Family), June 14, 2021

LONDON, ON, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - In the name of Allah, the most Merciful and the Most Beneficent, As-Salam Alaikum (May the peace and blessings be upon you).

We continue to be humbled by the support our family has received during this very difficult time. We are grateful to those who paid their respects to our loved ones in the days following the horrific event that took place on June 6th and to those who attended this Saturday's funeral service.

We also like to thank workers of O'Neil Funeral Home for the funeral arrangements and to the workers and volunteers of Islamic Centre of Southwest Ontario, as well as the London Islamic cemetery, who distributed water to mourners on the hot funeral day.

Again, our family would also like to thank Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Leader of the Opposition Erin O'Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Ontario Opposition Leader Andrea Horwath, leaders of all other major political parties, Members of Parliament, Members of Provincial Parliament, London Mayor Ed Holder, London city councillors, London Police Service, religious leaders and the countless people who continue to provide support.

The support that we received during this difficult time from the Prime Minster of Pakistan, Imran Khan; Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi; and High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada, Raza Bashir Tarar; as well as the Consulate General of Pakistan in Toronto, the High Commissions of Canada and Pakistan in Canberra, Australia and the Government of Australia is greatly appreciated.

The light in this very dark time has been seeing people from across our country and around the world unite to condemn racism and hate. This has been a great comfort to us all.

Today, new terror charges were laid against the man who struck down our family. We want to thank the federal and provincial prosecutors on the case, as well as the London Police Service and the RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team for their tireless work. We have faith in our legal system and trust that justice will be served.

We would also like to take this opportunity to again ask for privacy as we come together to mourn our beloved mother, cherished brother, his adored wife and our darling niece and to help support our young nephew.

We also kindly ask the media and the public to refrain from sharing any further personal information about our family to protect our nephew and ensure his long-term safety.

Sincerely,

Our London Family

For further information: We will not be making any further statements to media at this time. All inquiries should be directed to: [email protected], (416) 848-1716